More sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — More sunshine expected today, but temperatures will only hit the mid to upper-40s. A stray flurry or brief mix in northern Maryland isn't out of the question overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s this weekend. There is a chance of an isolated shower on Sunday afternoon. Temps still stay in the mid to upper 40s, into next week with more sunshine on Tuesday! Widespread rain chances increase on Thursday.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.