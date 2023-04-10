More sunshine to kick off the work week

BALTIMORE — We kick off our work week with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures as the 60s are back again. The week will see some quick warming as we finish off in the 80s. Some humidity begins to slide back in by the Friday as a slight chance for late rain showers are possible as we see our next weather system slide in. Saturday will cool a bit into the mid 70s with isolated rain showers before a cold front sweeps in on Sunday to bring a better chance for late day rain then.

Have a great Monday!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.