More sunshine arrives Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday.

A day closer to the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable this morning and afternoon, with highs ranging in the 80s. Mixed skies continue for portions of your day. Sunshine will take hold later this afternoon with winds from the north. Overall, a very comfortable set up for the next 48 hours. Rain chances return for the second half of your weekend into the new month. Enjoy the mostly dry stretch!

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.