More Sunshine And Rising Temperatures

A mix of sun and clouds will prevail today with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Tomorrow may feature patchy fog in the morning and seasonal highs in the mid 40s in the afternoon. An approaching front will bring rain on Thursday and rain/wintry mix on Friday. The weekend will cold, again with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Watching the possibility for a coastal low to bring wintry weather Sunday night into Monday but it may stay to our southeast.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then a chance of rain after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

