More sun today with breezy winds

BALTIMORE — Fog diminishes by sunrise with wake up temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day with milder temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s. Westerly winds will be breezy today, with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Clouds increase this evening as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. Beneficial rain will slide through Thursday morning with a slight lull in the rain activity around midday. Another wave of showers is possible during the afternoon and evening before drying out into Friday. Some spots could pick up between a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Friday will feature more sunshine and windy conditions. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop near freezing early Saturday, and we will only hit the mid-40s during the afternoon hours. Our next shot of rain looks to come Sunday into Monday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Rain before noon, then showers after noon. High near 53. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.