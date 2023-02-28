More sun & mild temps

BALTIMORE — Starting off with plenty of clouds but sunshine increases this afternoon with milder temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s. Back to unfiltered sun for Wednesday with highs even a touch warmer. There are morning rain chances for Thursday, but the weather pattern looks drier during the afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s. Better rain chances still line up for Friday. Looks like a messy end to the week. Clearing just in time for the weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain between 7am and noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Rain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night Rain before 1am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.