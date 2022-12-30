More spring-like today!

BALTIMORE — Spring-like temperatures are in the forecast today as afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper-50s and lower-60s. For New Year's Eve, while we stay quite mild rain showers start to slide in and close us out on a soggy note. We then will dry out and bring yet again another warm day on the first day of 2023 with clearing skies. The first week of January will be on the warm but wet side as our first weather maker of 2023 will bring us rain and even a few rumbles of thunder during the middle of the week. Good thing with this system is that we will have warm air in place as well.

Have a terrific Friday & a Happy New Year!!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Light south wind.

Saturday Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year's Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.