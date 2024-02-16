More snow ahead!

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase throughout the day with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. An area of low pressure passes to our south this evening into Saturday morning-bringing our next round of snow showers. Overall, snowfall accumulations of 1-3" can be expected for most when it's all said and done. Higher elevation areas near the state line could expect up to 5". Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are go into effect tonight-Saturday morning. Snow showers wrap up by late-morning with cold blustery conditions to follow during the afternoon. Wind gusts on Saturday up to 30 mph at times will make it feel more like the 20s and low-30s throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a southerly breeze and seasonal temperatures, in the mid-40s. A quiet and sunny start to next week with dry skies and temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s by mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Snow, mainly after 9pm. Low around 32. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.