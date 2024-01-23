More seasonal with clouds today

BALTIMORE — More seasonal temperatures today with added clouds and a slight chance of a pop-up rain shower during the afternoon/evening hours. A few stray showers are possible on Wednesday before the weather pattern becomes more active and soggy late in the week. Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with the 60s making a comeback Thursday and Friday! Right now, it looks like temperatures cool down and conditions briefly dry out for the first half of the weekend, before another round of showers slides through on Sunday for the Ravens game.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light east wind.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday Rain. High near 60.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 52.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Low around 40.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.