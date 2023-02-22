More seasonal today with shower chances

BALTIMORE — A chillier start to the day with temperatures hovering around the low to mid-30s. High temperatures will range in the upper-40s and low-50s today with showers rolling in by mid to late-morning. The weather pattern looks drier for the second half of the day with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be the day where we challenge the record high temperatures of 78° that was set back almost 150 years ago! Mostly sunny skies for Friday, but following our cold front, temps likely drop throughout the day. The weekend brings a slight chance for a wintry mix, if we see anything at all nothing will stick. Sunday will be windy and milder, in the mid-50s. Next week stay mild with another round of showers.

I hope you all have a great day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to near 45 by 9pm, then rising to around 55 during the remainder of the night. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.