BALTIMORE — Trending more seasonal today, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. An isolated pop-up shower can't be ruled out late- afternoon/evening around the metro, but most locations remain rain-free. Keeping a decent amount of sunshine around through the rest of the work week. Southerly winds bring temperatures back into the low to mid-90s late-week and the humidity increases as well. Showers and storms are possible for the start of the 4th of July weekend. Clouds and shower chances remain in place for the 4th of July.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.