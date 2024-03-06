More rain on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Our second storm system moves through this afternoon into Thursday- bringing widespread moderate rain showers across the area. Temperatures will climb into the upper-50s for most. Skies will dry out later in the day on Thursday. An additional inch of rainfall could fall from the second system, especially east of I-95. High pressure builds in for a short amount of time on Friday before our third system swings through this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend with gusty northwest winds. A dry and windy start to next week before winds relax on Tuesday with ample sunshine and dry skies.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of dense fog. Widespread rain this afternoon and evening. High near 57. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Rain. Low around 48. North wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Rain. High near 54.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.