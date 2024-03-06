More rain on the way!

Watch Now
Our second storm system moves through on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Widespread to moderate rain showers likely on Wednesday before drying out late Thursday. An additional inch of rainfall could fall from the second system. High pressure builds in for a short amount of time on Friday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Our second storm system moves through this afternoon into Thursday- bringing widespread moderate rain showers across the area. Temperatures will climb into the upper-50s for most. Skies will dry out later in the day on Thursday. An additional inch of rainfall could fall from the second system, especially east of I-95. High pressure builds in for a short amount of time on Friday before our third system swings through this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend with gusty northwest winds. A dry and windy start to next week before winds relax on Tuesday with ample sunshine and dry skies.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of dense fog. Widespread rain this afternoon and evening. High near 57. East wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Rain. Low around 48. North wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday Rain. High near 54.
Saturday Night Rain. Low around 43. Breezy.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

