More rain and storms ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast on Tuesday, but the overall flooding threat will be much lower than tonight. Wednesday is shaping up to be the pick of the week! We'll finally get a break from the stormy pattern with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity, however, isn't going anywhere just yet.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.