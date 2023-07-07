More hot and muggy weather heading into the weekend

BALTIMORE — The muggy and hot air sticks with us as we close out the work week with another round of afternoon thunder shower chances. Some cells can put down a good amount of rain which could lead to isolated spot of flash flooding. A cold front then begins to slowly sweep through our area bringing us more rain chances over the weekend as well as some cooling temperatures. Sunday will be a day to keep an eye on as we have more shower chances that could border on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for Sunday mainly for strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The rain will start to dry out by Monday and temperatures begin to warm back up to the upper 80s and even low 90s.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 83. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.