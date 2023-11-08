More fall-like today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will be more seasonal today, in the low-60s for most- giving us a more fall-like feel! Temperatures will rebound well into the 70s on Thursday as the state will be in between a warm front and a cold front. An isolated shower or two is not out of the question later in the day as the cold front crosses the area. Friday looks to be the day where showers will be more scattered, especially earlier in the day. You may see some raindrops on your windshield on your morning commute. Highs on Friday will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Staying in the 50s this weekend with clearing skies just in time for Veteran's Day. Starting off dry and chilly next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 61. North-northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.