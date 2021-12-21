More Clouds Today

BALTIMORE — More clouds in store for today with highs in the mid to upper-40s for most. A low pressure system passes to our south tonight through Wednesday—which may generate a few light showers along/east of I-95. Northwest winds will turn blustery for Wednesday, upwards of 20-30 mph at times. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s on Wednesday, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Rain chances return Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. Temperatures will rise to the 60s on Christmas. A mix of sunshine and clouds along with above normal temperatures continue into the second half of the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. Light northwest wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.