High pressure to the north is bringing an onshore easterly flow. Therefore, expect more clouds than sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Showers are possible tomorrow as an upper level disturbance moves through tonight into tomorrow morning. A Strong cold front will slice through tomorrow night into Thursday bringing showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the primary threats. A beautiful weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 75. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.