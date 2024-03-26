More clouds overhead today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-50s this afternoon with more clouds overhead as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers are possible ahead of the cold front overnight into Wednesday morning. The front swings through on Wednesday- generating scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. As the front advances eastward on Thursday, rain will become more widespread along the bay communities and the Eastern Shore. There is a decent chance of seeing some showers during the O's Home Opener at Camden Yards. Drying out on Friday with sunny skies and breezy wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will warm near 60° by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s for Easter weekend. There is a low-end chance of showers on Saturday. Most of the model guidance keeps Easter Sunday rain-free with partly sunny skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.