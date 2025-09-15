More clouds on this Monday

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Clouds increase today with high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. A coastal low pressure system will bring some light showers to the southern portion of the state this evening. Beneficial rain will slide into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will feel breezy on Tuesday with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side, in the low to mid-70s. Expect plenty of sunshine later this week with temperatures hitting the mid-80s on Friday. Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.