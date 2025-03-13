More clouds late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Easterly winds will produce ample cloud cover across the area throughout the day. The extent of the clouds will play a role in how high temperatures rise. Temperatures will range in the 50s for most. Broken clouds in store for Friday with highs in the low-60s. Warming up into the 70s this weekend, with mostly dry skies on Saturday. There is a chance of strong to severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through. Severe wind gusts will be the top concern. Cooler and drier for St. Patrick's Day. More sunshine with milder air mid-week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Showers. High near 72.
Sunday Night Showers. Low around 47.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.