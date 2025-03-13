More clouds late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Easterly winds will produce ample cloud cover across the area throughout the day. The extent of the clouds will play a role in how high temperatures rise. Temperatures will range in the 50s for most. Broken clouds in store for Friday with highs in the low-60s. Warming up into the 70s this weekend, with mostly dry skies on Saturday. There is a chance of strong to severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through. Severe wind gusts will be the top concern. Cooler and drier for St. Patrick's Day. More sunshine with milder air mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Showers. High near 72.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 47.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.