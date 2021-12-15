More Clouds But Still Above Normal

More clouds are on tap today but highs will still be above normal in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance for showers late Thursday and Friday. The best chance for showers comes on Saturday. Highs will bump up into the low to mid 60s tomorrow into the first half of the weekend. More seasonal temperatures will be ushered in behind the cold front Saturday into next Monday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

