More Clouds And Below Normal Today

An area of low pressure will keep more clouds around today with showers possible late tonight into tomorrow. Highs will be below normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. The best chance for storms will occur Sunday and Monday as highs warm up in the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of a cold front. Drier and more seasonal conditions return into mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.