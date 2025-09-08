Monday is shaping up nice and cool

Good morning, happy start to the week!

Temperatures are a bit cooler today, with the 50s for start-ups. A cooler trend settles back over the state as dry conditions take over once again. Little to no movement is expected in our temperature swings from today through Friday. A colder-than-normal trend will continue into the middle portions of September. Break out the flannel, folks, Summer seems to be over for now!

Overnight Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80.