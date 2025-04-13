Monday evening storm chances

BALTIMORE — Temperatures get warmer heading into the work week. We jump to near 70° by the afternoon. Monday morning will feature some really spotty rain, but most of that will move out by the morning commute. Monday afternoon looks dry, but that changes by the evening. A line of storms and showers works in. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind being the main concern. This severe chance is on the low end, but not zero. Breezy winds are back Tuesday in the wake of that rain. Temperatures cool off midweek. Lows fall into the low 40s and highs are back into the 50s and 60s. It is another big weekend warm up with highs making a run at 80°. Saturday features some showers, but Sunday looks dry.

WMAR

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.