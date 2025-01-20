MLK Day will be cold & blustery

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will remain below freezing in the mid-20s this afternoon with blustery northwest winds. Arctic air arrives over the next few days with temperatures falling into the single digit range for overnight lows with sub-zero wind chills. There is a small chance for some snow Tuesday night, but the bulk of it stays to our southeast. Warming up into the 30s late-week with ample sunshine. The 40s will return this weekend!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
M.L.King Day Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 18.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.