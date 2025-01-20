Watch Now
MLK Day will be cold & blustery

Arctic air arrives mid-week...
Snow wraps up Sunday evening and we will have a chance to clean up before bitter cold air arrives. Heading into MLK jr. day temperatures stay cold. Highs will be sub freezing, so don't expect much melting. Then the true arctic air mass moves in with readings falling into the single digit range for overnight lows and 20s and teens for highs.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will remain below freezing in the mid-20s this afternoon with blustery northwest winds. Arctic air arrives over the next few days with temperatures falling into the single digit range for overnight lows with sub-zero wind chills. There is a small chance for some snow Tuesday night, but the bulk of it stays to our southeast. Warming up into the 30s late-week with ample sunshine. The 40s will return this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

M.L.King Day Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 18.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

