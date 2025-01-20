MLK Day will be cold & blustery

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will remain below freezing in the mid-20s this afternoon with blustery northwest winds. Arctic air arrives over the next few days with temperatures falling into the single digit range for overnight lows with sub-zero wind chills. There is a small chance for some snow Tuesday night, but the bulk of it stays to our southeast. Warming up into the 30s late-week with ample sunshine. The 40s will return this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

M.L.King Day Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.