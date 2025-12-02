Mixed bag of wintry weather this morning

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! At the onset of the event, precipitation begins as a mixture of snow, sleet, and rain between 3-5 AM. A slushy coating-1" is possible the farther northwest you are near the state line. It will eventually transition over to all rain by mid-morning. Rainfall could become moderate to heavy at times through the mid-afternoon hours. Drier air works into the region this evening. Sunny skies on Wednesday, with cold temperatures in the 40s through Thursday. Friday will be the coldest day, where highs only reach the mid-30s. A coastal storm may bring a light wintry mix to the area Friday night into Saturday, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with the timing and placement of the moisture.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Early wintry mix to rain. High near 41. Calm wind becoming northwest 5-15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 36.