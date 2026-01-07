Milder with more sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Milder temperatures with highs in the 50s today and Thursday! Expect plenty of sunshine as well! Trending even warmer on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures climbing into the 60s. Isolated rain showers are possible on Friday, especially in the evening, with a better chance for more widespread rain on Saturday. The rain tapers off on Sunday and temperatures cool down drastically with gusty winds for the second half of the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Rain. High near 63.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.