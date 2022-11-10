Milder with more clouds today

BALTIMORE — Clouds will begin to increase today and winds will shift to a southerly flow as the influences of Nicole will begin to warm us up. This will usher in much warmer air as well as a deep push of tropical moisture ahead of the storm. Friday will start off with plenty of clouds and warm air surging in to Maryland with a few showers popping up during the mid to late-morning hours. As Nicole continues to race north, the day will become more unsettled as we then begin to see our storm fuel increase and strong thunderstorms and heavy rain become more widespread. Some thunderstorms may get to severe strength and produce gusty damaging winds and even a brief tornado. But the remnants of Nicole will also bring in a very windy setup where wind gusts may clock in 35+ mph. The heaviest rain will occur overnight and bring about a total of 1-2 inches of rain. Saturday will begin to see a drier second half with temperatures dropping. This will leave us with a much colder Sunday through Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get into the upper 40s. Then by next week, we see yet another chance for rain thanks to another quick moving system.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight Scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Veterans Day Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 70. East wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind around 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Scattered showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.