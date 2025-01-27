Milder temperatures this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the week with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures, in the upper-40s. Winds will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Feeling more spring-like mid-week with highs in the low-50s on Wednesday. Rain showers return on Friday and linger into the start of the weekend. If that system tracks more southerly, the snow potential increases.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Monday Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.