Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Milder temperatures this week

Dry with sunshine today...
We are heading into a very different pattern this week. Temperatures are set to warm up big time. We will get back to average highs for this time of year and then some. Readings are near 50 on Monday afternoon with sunny skies. Tuesday looks breezy and cloudy. It is a taste of spring with the 50s in store for midweek.
highs.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the week with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures, in the upper-40s. Winds will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Feeling more spring-like mid-week with highs in the low-50s on Wednesday. Rain showers return on Friday and linger into the start of the weekend. If that system tracks more southerly, the snow potential increases.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft