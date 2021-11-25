Milder Temperatures for Thanksgiving!

BALTIMORE — Milder temperatures arrive just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs climb into the upper-50s for most with considerable cloud cover throughout the day. There will be a bit more sunshine this afternoon before clouds increase this evening. A cold front is still on track to slide through the area overnight which will bring a few spotty showers to central Maryland. Behind the front, winds will turn gusty out of the northwest, up to 40 mph at times. It will feel blustery for Black Friday with wind chills in the 30s. Temperatures remain in the 40s this weekend and into the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.