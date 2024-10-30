Milder mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be milder with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Temperatures will heat up just in time for Halloween, near 80 degrees! Rain returns Friday morning as a cold front swings through. While rainfall will not be significant, we need the rain so any amount matters! Temperatures drop to more seasonal levels this weekend, in the 60s. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. Temperatures will trend milder, in the 70s next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low round 59. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday NightA slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.