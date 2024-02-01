Watch Now
Milder late-week

More sunshine this weekend!
milder.png
Posted at 2:18 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 02:18:47-05

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday Eve! More sunshine today with milder temperatures, in the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance for a passing morning shower Friday as well as a cold front swings through. Ample sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be below freezing. Starting next week off sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers late. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming variable in the evening.
Friday Isolated showers early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018