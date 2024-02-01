Milder late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday Eve! More sunshine today with milder temperatures, in the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance for a passing morning shower Friday as well as a cold front swings through. Ample sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be below freezing. Starting next week off sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers late. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming variable in the evening.

Friday Isolated showers early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.