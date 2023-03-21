Milder for the first full day of spring!

BALTIMORE — Get ready for the warm up! Temperatures will warm into the low-60s today and Wednesday and we stay mainly rain-free. Isolated showers are possible on Thursday with highs soaring into the low-70s! Once again, Friday will feature the potential for above normal temperatures, in the upper-60s to near 70° for some spots. A front will bring the chance for clouds, showers, and perhaps some thunder. There is still plenty of uncertainty with how much rain we can expect. Some showers may spill into the Saturday but, Sunday will be drier. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler this weekend, in the low to mid-60s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 8 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Rain. High near 68.

Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Rain. High near 64.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.