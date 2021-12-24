Milder Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE — Milder temperatures are on tap for Christmas Eve with highs in the mid-50s. There will be more clouds today, courtesy of a warm front. Another warm front will build into the region overnight, which may spark a few showers around central Maryland as Santa makes his rounds. Shower chances continue throughout Christmas Day and breezy southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the lower-60s! A cold front will move through the area into early Sunday and clearing will take place throughout the day. Temperatures start off cooler for the beginning of the week before climbing into the mid-50s through mid-week with multiple waves of showers.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

Christmas Day A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.