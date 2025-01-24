Milder air on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High temperatures should touch the freezing mark today under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This will help melt any of the hardened ice that has packed in with the extreme cold. We will be back near average highs by Sunday with readings in the 40s! Skies stay sunny and mild through next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Light northwest wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.