Mild with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be near average today and high pressure keeps us dry with clouds gradually increasing late-day. A warm front lifts into the region on Thursday-sparking round of rain showers and thunderstorms during the morning and late-afternoon. Turning very hot and humid on Friday. With temperatures warming into the 90s & dew points well into the 70s, this will set the stage for heat indices to rise into the triple digits for some! Isolated storm chances spill into Friday. Trending drier on Saturday with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Drier on Sunday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures this weekend will trend downward, in the low to mid-80s. After a mostly dry start to next week, rain chances increase on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a high near 84. North to south wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Partly sunny with a chance of rain, with a high near 84.