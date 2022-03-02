Mild with Sun & Clouds For Ash Wednesday

Mild with sun and clouds today. Highs will be in the low 60s. A cold front will move through, which will ramp up the winds and bring a slight chance for a spotty shower tomorrow. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures rebound into the mid 50s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday with showers possible into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

