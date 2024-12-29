Mild with spotty showers throughout the morning

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Temperatures are mild this morning and in the 40s. Rain is going to continue to be spotty as it pushes in from the west.

Rainfall will pick up as we roll into the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will continue to be mild as highs range in the 50s and 60s across the state. By the end of the weekend, rain totals will range from half an inch to over an inch in some areas. Monday will carry more chances for rain in the forecast with moisture lingering in the early parts of next week.