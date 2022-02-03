Mild With Rain

Watch out for patchy fog this morning. Grab the rain gear and keep it around because there will be intermittent rain today into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm through the day and continue to warm into the overnight. Therefore, the precipitation tomorrow morning will begin as rain then change to a wintry mix as temps drop through the day. Southerly winds will pick up tonight and continue into tomorrow. The only difference is the winds will be out of the northwest, once the front moves through, tomorrow. Cold and breezy conditions will prevail to kick off the weekend. It will be more seasonal by Monday and above average temps will take over by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain. High near 52. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Temperature rising to around 56 by 3am. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain before 5pm, then rain and sleet likely. Temperature falling to around 33 by 5pm. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Friday Night: Rain and sleet likely before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

