Mild with more sun today!

BALTIMORE — Starting off your Wednesday with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will be mild, in the mid-50s. Clouds will gradually increase tonight as a low pressure system approaches the region. Rain showers will develop early Thursday morning before tapering off by the late-morning hours. With some clearing skies expected for the second half of the day, temperatures could climb into the mid-60s by the afternoon. Friday's system will mainly bring cold rain to the area as guidance keeps the storm system more northward. There is a slight chance of a mix near the state line, but it won't amount to anything. Drying out into Saturday with clearing skies and breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid-50s this weekend. It looks like it will be a bright and mild start to next week!

Enjoy the sunshine today!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 38. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Rain. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.