Mild with more clouds today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! More clouds will be present today with a chance for some spotty showers as a weak front moves through. Skies will clear out this weekend and temperatures will be mild, in the mid-70s! An isolated shower or two near the state line is not out of the question late Sunday into early Monday morning. The rest of the week will be bright and sunny with more fall-like temperatures!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.