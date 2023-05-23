Mild with hazy sunshine

BALTIMORE — Hazy sunshine from wildfire smoke in Canada continues to seep into the Mid-Atlantic region. High temperatures today will climb into the mid-70s for most. The dry stretch of weather persists throughout the work week. There is a slight shower chance near the Mason Dixon line, but most neighborhoods remain rain-free. A dry cold front slides in Wednesday evening-knocking temperatures down a bit late-week. Memorial day weekend is trending drier with a slight chance of a shower or two on Sunday and Monday.
Have a great day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Memorial Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.