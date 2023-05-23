Mild with hazy sunshine

BALTIMORE — Hazy sunshine from wildfire smoke in Canada continues to seep into the Mid-Atlantic region. High temperatures today will climb into the mid-70s for most. The dry stretch of weather persists throughout the work week. There is a slight shower chance near the Mason Dixon line, but most neighborhoods remain rain-free. A dry cold front slides in Wednesday evening-knocking temperatures down a bit late-week. Memorial day weekend is trending drier with a slight chance of a shower or two on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Memorial Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.