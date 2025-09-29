Mild with clouds to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There will be plenty of clouds today and on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s. Good news- tropical moisture from Imelda will stay to the south of Maryland as it moves out to sea! Refreshing fall-like air and plenty of sunshine is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be below normal on Thursday, as readings struggle to get to 70°. Sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid-70s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.