Mild with clouds to start the week

Fall-like & sunny late-week...
Good Sunday evening! As you wake up on Monday, you'll see sunshine, but the clouds increase as we go into the afternoon. There will be a lot of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps some spotty drizzle. But we aren't concerned about any heavy rain.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There will be plenty of clouds today and on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s. Good news- tropical moisture from Imelda will stay to the south of Maryland as it moves out to sea! Refreshing fall-like air and plenty of sunshine is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be below normal on Thursday, as readings struggle to get to 70°. Sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.

