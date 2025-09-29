Mild with clouds to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! There will be plenty of clouds today and on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s. Good news- tropical moisture from Imelda will stay to the south of Maryland as it moves out to sea! Refreshing fall-like air and plenty of sunshine is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be below normal on Thursday, as readings struggle to get to 70°. Sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.