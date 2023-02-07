Mild with broken clouds today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will jump into the 50s again today and will climb into the 60s Wednesday-Friday. By Thursday, a warm front will bring a few scattered rain showers. Another shot of wet weather arrives Friday evening into Saturday. Looking ahead to a dry Sunday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures this weekend will trend more seasonal, in the 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.