Mild with broken clouds today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will jump into the 50s again today and will climb into the 60s Wednesday-Friday. By Thursday, a warm front will bring a few scattered rain showers. Another shot of wet weather arrives Friday evening into Saturday. Looking ahead to a dry Sunday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures this weekend will trend more seasonal, in the 40s.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.