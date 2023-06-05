Mild start to the week

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week dry with high temperatures in the low-80s with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Warmer for Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front moves through and brings the chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon/evening hours. High pressure keeps conditions dry mid-week before much needed rain chances increase on Friday. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There is a slight chance for a late-day rain shower on Sunday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Partly cloudy, chance showers, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, chance showers, with a high near 89.