Mild start to the week

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week dry with high temperatures in the low-80s with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Warmer for Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front moves through and brings the chance for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon/evening hours. High pressure keeps conditions dry mid-week before much needed rain chances increase on Friday. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There is a slight chance for a late-day rain shower on Sunday.
Have a great day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday Partly cloudy, chance showers, with a high near 79.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Mostly sunny, chance showers, with a high near 89.