Mild start to Monday with showers in the forecast

Good morning, happy Monday!

A rainy start to the workweek, with some shower activity this morning. More moisture will push in throughout the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will be muggy and close to average today. Highs will range in the upper 80s for most of the state. A marginal risk for thunderstorm activity has been issued for Monday, with most of the activity scheduled for midday. More rain will move in for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A flood watch is in effect until Tuesday.

Stay weather aware

Overnight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 87.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 78.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.