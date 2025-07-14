Mild start to Monday with showers in the forecast

Good morning, happy Monday!
A rainy start to the workweek, with some shower activity this morning. More moisture will push in throughout the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will be muggy and close to average today. Highs will range in the upper 80s for most of the state. A marginal risk for thunderstorm activity has been issued for Monday, with most of the activity scheduled for midday. More rain will move in for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A flood watch is in effect until Tuesday.
Stay weather aware
Overnight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 87.
Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 78.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.