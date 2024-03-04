Mild & mostly cloudy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today, temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. A coastal low pressure system moves up from the Carolina's, and spreads rain showers across the region later this evening through the first half of Tuesday. Overall, up to 1" of rainfall is expected near and along the I-95 corridor when it's all said and done. Drier air works into the region on Tuesday afternoon and showers taper off. Temperatures will warm into the low-60s through Wednesday before they take a hit into the upper-50s late-week. The next system arrives on Wednesday and brings the potential for widespread rain during the afternoon into Thursday. A mostly dry finish to the work week before our third system brings another round of showers, cooler temperatures, and breezy winds this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east 5-15 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 46. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Rain, mainly before 10am. Patchy fog. High near 61.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Rain in the afternoon and evening. High near 60.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 48.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Rain. High near 55.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.