Mild & misty with fog!

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper-60s with area-wide fog and some lingering showers/mist throughout the morning. With all the snow melting there is added moisture near the ground- leading to area wide fog and limited visibilities this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for the entire area until 7 AM. Behind the cold front, temperatures tumble through the weekend. Saturday will be the weekend winner as conditions briefly dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s. On and off light rain showers are possible on Sunday just in time for the Ravens game. Trending drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures warm slightly into the upper-40s by the end of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 41.

Sunday Rain. High near 47.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 36. Breezy.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.