Mild & misty with fog!

Tumbling temps this weekend...
Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s with some lingering showers into the morning. With all the snow melting there is added moisture near the ground. That will lead to another round of fog. Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool down throughout the weekend. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/foggy-with-showers
fog.png
Posted at 3:10 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 03:10:52-05

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper-60s with area-wide fog and some lingering showers/mist throughout the morning. With all the snow melting there is added moisture near the ground- leading to area wide fog and limited visibilities this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for the entire area until 7 AM. Behind the cold front, temperatures tumble through the weekend. Saturday will be the weekend winner as conditions briefly dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s. On and off light rain showers are possible on Sunday just in time for the Ravens game. Trending drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures warm slightly into the upper-40s by the end of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night Rain. Low around 41.
Sunday Rain. High near 47.
Sunday Night Rain. Low around 36. Breezy.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

