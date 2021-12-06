Mild & Gusty With PM Showers

The day starts off dry and mild. Showers will push in from the west by this afternoon. The winds will pick up ahead of the cold front and behind it with Southerly gusts up to 35-40 mph. Chilly & below normal temperatures will prevail in the wake of the front on Tuesday. Snow/rain is likely on Wednesday. The ground will be too warm for much accumulation, if any. Most accumulation will be on the grassy surfaces with a dusting to 1" possible. We round out the week on a more seasonal note. Mild and above normal temps roll back in by the weekend, along with the chance for showers.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers, mainly after 4pm. High near 66. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night:

A chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

