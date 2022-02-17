Mild & Breezy With More Clouds

Most of the day stays dry with more clouds than sun. Mild and breezy conditions are in store with highs in the mid to upper 60s and wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. Wind Advisories are in effect from 10PM tonight - 10AM Friday. The front will move through Friday morning and temperatures will drop in its wake causing temps to fall through the day. A reinforcing cold front will move through Saturday which will keep winds breezy. High pressure builds in for the second half of the weekend. Temps will be seasonal with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Next week temps will bump back up into the 60s with the chance for rain.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Washington's Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

